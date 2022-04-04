Roman Abramovich’s $600M superyacht leaves Turkish port

Roman Abramovich’s $600 million superyacht Solaris has left the port of Bodrum in Turkey – relocating as the sanctioned Russian oligarch’s fleet of luxury vessels comes under increased scrutiny from Western officials.

As of Monday morning, the Solaris was anchored off Yalikavak beach near the southwestern coast of Turkey in the Aegean Sea, according to location data from Marine Traffic. The ship was initially reported to have left Bodrum Cruise Port for a “scenic cruise” before its crew dropped anchor.

The Solaris and another of Abramovich’s superyachts, the Eclipse, have lingered in or near Turkish ports for the last two weeks. The Eclipse is located in the Turkish port of Marmaris.

The vessels have avoided European ports in the days since the United Kingdom and European Union levied sanctions against Abramovich over his ties to the Kremlin in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his ties to the Kremlin. UEFA via Getty Images

The Solaris’ departure from the Turkish port occurred after Global Ports Holding, which operates Bodrum Cruise Port and is listed on the London Stock Exchange, faced pressure to deny service to the yacht due to its ties to Abramovich.

On Sunday, Global Ports Holding said it lacked the authority to reject the Solaris, but noted it would not accept berthing fees while the boat was at port.

“This responsibility and decision sit with the Turkish Authorities, and as concessionaire, GPH must comply with such a decision as long as the decision is legal under the applicable laws,” the company said in a statement.

Roman Abramovich’s other superyacht, the Eclipse, is also at port in Turkey. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“However, and notwithstanding the difficulties of any party to correctly identify the actual ownership of such assets, GPH has not and will not receive any service fee or other payments concerning the berthing of this superyacht at Bodrum Cruise Port,” the statement added.

Global Ports Holding’s announcement could have been an attempt to shield itself from liability for potential sanctions violations, according to the Financial Times, which first reported on the statement.

While Abramovich’s two largest superyachts, the $600 million Solaris and the $700 million Eclipse, have drawn the most public scrutiny, a report last week revealed his fleet was more extensive than previously known.

British authorities have determined Abramovich owns the yachts Halo and Garçon, which drew scrutiny while docked in Antigua but were only recently determined to be owned by the oligarch. Government officials in Antigua said they would cooperate with efforts to detain and seize the vessels if requested.

The Financial Times noted Abramovich may still own a fifth yacht, the $11 million Sussurro, despite previous reports that he gifted the boat to his ex-wife in a divorce settlement.