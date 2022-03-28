Roman Abramovich, Ukraine officials ‘may have been poisoned’: report

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian officials — who were negotiating an end to Moscow’s invasion reportedly — suffered symptoms suggesting they were poisoned, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Abramovich, the oligarch who is thought to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several Ukrainian government officials, came down with the symptoms after meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, The Journal reported.

Abramovich and two members of the Ukrainian delegation developed symptoms that included red eyes, peeling skin on their hands and face, and constant and painful tearing, according to the report.

Abramovich, the owner of the British soccer club Chelsea FC who has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom, has been shuttling between Moscow, Lviv, Kyiv, and other locales in a diplomatic push to end the fighting, according to the Journal.

While there is no concrete evidence pointing to anyone specifically who may have been behind the alleged poisoning, it is believed to be the work of Kremlin hard-liners who are opposed to any negotiated settlement, the WSJ said.

Abramovich, the owner of English soccer club Chelsea FC, has reportedly been meeting with Ukrainian officials in an effort to negotiate an end to the war. UEFA via Getty Images

The condition of Abramovich and the targeted Ukrainian officials has since improved and their lives are not believed to be in danger, according to the Journal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has reportedly met with Abramovich, was not adversely impacted by the suspected poisoning.

Western officials are trying to determine whether the poisoning was carried out using a chemical or biological agent or by a type of electromagnetic-radiation attack, according to the Journal.