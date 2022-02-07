Rolls-Royce shrinking hood ornaments to power up electric cars

Rolls-Royce announces first fully-electric car rolling out in 2023:

Rolls-Royce’s spirit is slimming down for the electric age.

The BMW-owned luxury automaker has revealed a close-up look at the redesigned version of its Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that will adorn its first electric car, the Spectre.

The updated icon is less statuesque than the current version, shrinking from 100 mm tall to just under 83 mm, and takes on a more tucked stance, with the head and wings held lower.

Rolls-Royce says the design is the result of over 830 combined hours of computer modeling and wind tunnel testing and helps the coupe achieve a drag coefficient of .26, which is better than the brand’s current models and will help it stretch the driving range provided by its battery pack.

Rolls-Royce has previously shown a lightly disguised prototype of the Spectre, which is scheduled to go on sale in late 2023 as the automaker kicks off a transition to go all-electric by 2030.

Pricing, performance and exactly how far it will be able to travel between charges have not been announced.