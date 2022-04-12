Rihanna, Peter Jackson land on Forbes billionaires list

Pop singer Rihanna and “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson have made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time this year.

The “Umbrella” crooner and the director of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies are now ranked 1,729 and 1,929, respectively, on the list of the world’s richest people, according to Forbes.

“Umbrella” crooner Rihanna — who is currently expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky — now has a net worth is pegged at $1.7 billion, ranking her 1,729 among the world’s richest, according to Forbes.

The 36-year-old, Barbados-born singer — whose legal name is Robyn Fenty — derives most of her net worth from her line of cosmetics products, Fenty Beauty, which is co-owned by French fashion conglomerate LVMH. She also owns a 30% stake in lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

The company is reportedly exploring a potential initial public offering that would value the firm at upwards of $3 billion.

Jackson, the New Zealander who most recently directed the “Get Back” documentary featuring The Beatles for Disney Plus, has meanwhile landed in 1,929th place with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Jackon became a billionaire last year after he sold a stake in his digital effects company Weta, the firm used by Jackson to create the effects that produced Gollum, the devious character from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Unity Software bought part of the firm for $1.6 billion in cash and stock.

Peter Jackson, the New Zealand native who directed the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” trilogies, also cracked the list. WireImage

Both trilogies — “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbitt” — have grossed an aggregate of $6 billion worldwide.

Other big-name entertainers on the list include Kanye West, whose net worth is valued at $2 billion.

West, who ranks 1,513 on the list, is the owner of several fashion brands. He recently signed a deal with sneaker company Adidas to design his Yeezy brand shoes.

Jay-Z, whose wealth is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion, is ranked 2,076 on the list. His fortune is derived from forays into clothing, liquor, real estate, art, and investments in tech companies like Uber.