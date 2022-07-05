Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire

She’s shining bright like a diamond.

Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US — knocking Kim Kardashian to second place.

The 34-year-old singer recently made Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row, ranking 21st overall. She’s the only billionaire under 40 on the list.

The next-youngest billionaire on the Forbes list is Kardashian, 41, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Rihanna’s net worth is now $1.4 billion, which is only partly from her successful music career. Most of it comes from her entrepreneurial endeavors, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

In March, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty lingerie company was working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. Rihanna owns 30 percent of that company.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner also owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and brought in $550 million in revenue in 2020. French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH owns the other half of the company.

Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In 2012, the “Love On The Brain” singer started a philanthropy fund called the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), aiming to “support and fund groundbreaking education and climate resilience initiatives,” according to the website.

A year after the foundation was launched, the Fenty Beauty CEO held two lipstick campaigns with MAC Cosmetics, raising $60 million to benefit women and children affected by HIV/AIDS. In February 2020, CLF was named one of the world’s most innovative not-for-profit companies by Fast Company.

But Rihanna’s main focus isn’t the money — she’s all about the “work, work, work, work, work, work.”

In 2019, she told The New York Times, “I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working.”