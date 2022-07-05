Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire

She’s shining bright like a diamond.
Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US — knocking Kim Kardashian to second place.
The 34-year-old singer recently made Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row, ranking 21st overall. She’s the only billionaire under 40 on the list.
The next-youngest billionaire on the Forbes list is Kardashian, 41, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion.
Rihanna’s net worth is now $1.4 billion, which is only partly from her successful music career. Most of it comes from her entrepreneurial endeavors, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.
In March, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty lingerie company was working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. Rihanna owns 30 percent of that company.
The nine-time Grammy Award winner also owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and brought in $550 million in revenue in 2020. French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH owns the other half of the company.
In 2012, the “Love On The Brain” singer started a philanthropy fund called the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), aiming to “support and fund groundbreaking education and climate resilience initiatives,” according to the website.
A year after the foundation was launched, the Fenty Beauty CEO held two lipstick campaigns with MAC Cosmetics, raising $60 million to benefit women and children affected by HIV/AIDS. In February 2020, CLF was named one of the world’s most innovative not-for-profit companies by Fast Company.
But Rihanna’s main focus isn’t the money — she’s all about the “work, work, work, work, work, work.”
In 2019, she told The New York Times, “I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working.”