Related Companies snags new leases at 55 and 50 Hudson Yards

Related Companies has scored 80,000 square feet of new leases at Hudson Yards, according to sources.

At 55 Hudson Yards, J.F. Lehman & Company signed for 29,000 square feet, replacing Vista which expanded into a larger space at neighboring 50 Hudson Yards.

Separately, Milbank LLP added 28,000 square feet to bring its total in the fully-leased 1.3 million square-footer to 315,000 square feet.





Meanwhile, Liberty Mutual took 20,000 sf at 50 Hudson Yards, where major tenants include Point72 Asset Management. Related declined to comment.