Portland coffee shop to close due to violence and crime

A coffee chain closed a location in Portland, citing the “extreme” violence and crime that its employees have endured.

Portland was once viewed as a quirky city for artists and creatives on America’s west coast, but as crime and homelessness have spiked, businesses and citizens are fleeing for safer locations.

Coava Coffee Roasters, a local Portland chain declared “with a heavy heart” that it will shut down one of its locations due to lawlessness in the area.

“We have decided to permanently close our downtown Portland cafe (1171 SW Jefferson St) with the last full day of operation being this Thursday, April 13,” the chain wrote in an Instagram post. “The team members at this cafe have been on the front line enduring extreme violence and criminal activity on an almost daily basis for the last few years– crime and violence that is only increasing in frequency and severity.”

It added further that this crime has ranged “From theft, to physical displays of violence, threats of harm, break-ins, window smashing, and repeated traumatic in-cafe incidents where both staff and patrons feel unsafe.”

The coffee chain went on to say it had tried multiple methods to mitigate lawlessness in that region of Portland.

“We have brought all the resources to bear that we have access to: doubling up on shifts, locking one entrance, de-escalation training, hazard pay, and heightened management oversight. This has proven to not be a temporary situation—and it is not a situation we can manage,” Coava Coffee wrote.





Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland in 2020. AP

“Most importantly, it is not a situation where we can thrive. We cannot continue operation here as we cannot ensure the safety of our team and customers. Our neighboring businesses have seen it, too – and we’ve watched them close one by one over the past few years. Sadly, we now join them.”

The numerous problems plaguing Portland and the state of Oregon in general have made headlines in recent weeks.

The Oregonian newspaper penned an editorial about the coastal state, particularly its city of Portland that was “once the darling of national media,” seeing its population flee to other states in droves.





Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead, amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-demonstrators in Portland on August 29, 2020. REUTERS





Windows at Flea-for-All on Congress Street in Portland are boarded up after a string of vandalism in 2021. Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

“As much as Oregon has to offer, our housing unaffordability, homelessness, increasing taxation, drug addiction crisis, untreated mental illness, gun violence, traffic deaths and educational mediocrity are changing the calculus for many about where to live, raise a family or retire,” the paper wrote.

“Such little progress on both increasing housing and curbing unsanctioned camping is particularly frustrating, considering the state saw one of the biggest increases in its homeless population in the country from 2020 to 2022,” the editorial board wrote.

“Letting people live in the elements – many of whom suffer from untreated mental illness or substance addiction – without access to services and at greater risk of homicidal violence isn’t compassionate.”