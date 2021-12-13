Pfizer booster provides ‘significant protection’ against Omicron, study says

Israeli researchers have come out with a study effectively proving that the third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can provide significant immunity against the Omicron variant. The study has been conducted by the Sheba Medical Center and the Health Ministry’s Central Virology Lab and has examined 20 blood samples from those who had received two Pfizer vaccines 5-6 months ago and compared it to blood samples of those who were administered a booster shot a month ago.

According to the Director of the centre’s infectious disease unit, Gili Regev-Yochay, those who received their second vaccine a few months ago do not seem to have neutralization ability against the new strain but are protected against the Delta variant. The booster dose increases this ability by 100%. Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis has also stated that two doses are not enough.

This research comes at a time when Pfizer has shown prelim results of a lab study showing that the third dose of their vaccine will effectively neutralize the Omicron variant. President Joe Biden has celebrated the news. Alongside Biden, Dr Fauci has also said that a booster dose for this variant will be required to be considered fully vaccinated. He has also concluded that the Omicron variant is significantly less dangerous than the Delta variant.