Perfume with French fries scent sells out within hours

This Valentine’s Day you can offer that special someone the ultimate gift — the fragrance of French fries.

The Idaho Potato Commission rolled out a line of perfume that mimics the fast-food favorite.

Frites by Idaho, the “limited-edition fragrance,” was offered through the commission web site and sold out within hours, according to the state agency.

“Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal,” said IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham.

“The smell is too good to resist.”

Higham added: “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry.”

Frites by Idaho is manufactured using distilled homegrown potatoes and essential oils. Each 1.7-ounce bottle sells for $1.89.

The idea for the product was born after a recent survey found that 90% of Americans found the smell of French fries “irresistible.”

Idaho is the nation’s largest producer of potatoes. The state, with its unique climate and volcanic soil, grows about a third of all potatoes that are consumed in the US.

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The latest figures indicate that Idaho’s potato crop yielded $912 million in 2020.

