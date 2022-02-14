Perfume with French fries scent sells out within hours

This Valentine’s Day you can offer that special someone the ultimate gift — the fragrance of French fries.
The Idaho Potato Commission rolled out a line of perfume that mimics the fast-food favorite.
Frites by Idaho, the “limited-edition fragrance,” was offered through the commission web site and sold out within hours, according to the state agency.
“Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal,” said IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham.
“The smell is too good to resist.”
Higham added: “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry.”
Frites by Idaho is manufactured using distilled homegrown potatoes and essential oils. Each 1.7-ounce bottle sells for $1.89.
The idea for the product was born after a recent survey found that 90% of Americans found the smell of French fries “irresistible.”
Idaho is the nation’s largest producer of potatoes. The state, with its unique climate and volcanic soil, grows about a third of all potatoes that are consumed in the US.
The latest figures indicate that Idaho’s potato crop yielded $912 million in 2020.