Peloton drops Kanye West music from platform after anti-Semitic outbursts

Peloton will no longer have Kanye West songs contribute to its amped-up playlists.

The company is the latest high-profile brand, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Vogue, to cut ties or reconsider their relationships with the rapper-turned-designer following his slew of anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, vowed to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. He was immediately banned from both Twitter and Instagram after the comments.

Now, instructor Alex Toussaint, one of the Peloton’s most famous faces, indicated he will no longer be streaming any of the musician’s music during his live and on-demand classes.

Peloton took a similar approach, announcing that West’s music is “indefinitely paused” from its platform, adding that they “take this issue very seriously.”

Peloton is the latest company to remove Kanye West after his anti-semitic rants last week. Getty Images

“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to members,” the company said in a statement to Pelobuddy.

“You should know this was a decision we made immediately following his remarks,” the statement added.

During his spin class, Toussaint said he wants “to make sure everybody feels safe in my environment and my classes.”

“I’m not even going to speak too much on it because you know I stand with you, you will not hear that artist in my class at all, I promise y’all,” he said. “I do not support hate speech whatsoever. I don’t tolerate that s–t at all, alright? You will not hear that artist in my class, I promise you.”

Alex Toussaint made his own announcement outside of Peloton’s, where he said he would no longer stream his classes with any of Kanye West’s music. Getty Images

The announcement came just hours before West paid an unplanned visit to Skechers corporate offices in Los Angeles Wednesday — only to be shown the door.

Skechers, which is operated by a Jewish family, issued a press release after West’s visit, reiterating that he “arrived unannounced and without invitation.”

Despite Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue severing their relationships with West, the “Flashing Lights” rapper maintains he’ll never be canceled.

“I ain’t losing no money,” he told TMZ, shrugging. “The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days. We here, baby, we ain’t going nowhere.”

Asked if he was sorry for his remarks, West told The Post columnist Piers Morgan last week: “No. Absolutely not.”