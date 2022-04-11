Pasta king Michael White brings New American to reopened Lambs Club in NYC

Chef Michael White is a king of New York City’s pasta scene, but after decamping to East Hampton during lockdown, he’s back to helm a city classic – without the emphasis on pasta.

The Lambs Club in Midtown reopened Monday after a two-year hiatus, and White, who is taking over from its founding chef — Food Network celebrity star Geoffrey Zakarian — is giving it his own post-pandemic spin. And “There’s only one pasta on the menu,” White says with a laugh, referring to the lobster spaghetti.

It’s White’s first menu focused on “New American” dishes instead of Italian fare, and there are healthier options as well, thanks to his COVID-inspired reset, he says. “I’m putting in my own little twist on American classics. It’s a really nice hodge podge.”

Set in the Chatwal Hotel — a Stanford White-designed building that was once home to the Lambs Club, a theater group — the eatery’s classic look since it opened in 2010 will stay the same. Think cozy red leather banquettes that seat 85 people, an 18th Century French limestone fireplace and upstairs bar.

The clubby, classic interior of the Lambs Club — along with its location — makes it a draw for finance and media elites of Midtown, along with the tourist crowd. Stephen Yang

The location at 132 W. 44th St., makes it a draw for the finance and media elites that work in Midtown as well as local theater goers and Times Square tourists. Patrons have also included politicians, musicians and Hollywood A-listers, from the Clintons to Warren Beatty and Bono.

“It’s a historic spot, with a broad customer base, from hotel guests to locals, bankers, tourists, theatergoers, the whole thing,” White said.

The menu features Montauk fluke crudo; jumbo lump crab with asparagus, radish and peas; steak tartare, and a “Stanford White burger” as an homage to the 1905 space’s architect. (The burger, at $30, is made with a Pat LaFrieda blend and is topped with raclette, pickled red onion and dijonaise.) Elsewhere on the menu, a Dover sole is $85, halibut is $50 and steak is $58.

The beverage director is Simon Sebbah, previously of Lyanass in London and American Bar in New York.

The upstairs bar will also reopen soon. Both the bar and restaurant were designed by Thierry Despont and run by Grand Tour Hospitality’s Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, Jeff Kadish, Adil Fawzi and Carolina Santos-Névés (the team behind American Bar and Saint Theo’s) with Chatwal hotel owner Sant Chatwal and his partner, restaurant veteran David Rabin (Sona, Veranda, Temple Bar, and American bar) — who brought White in.

Michael White, left, is focusing on a New American menu at the Lambs Club — a departure from his past pasta-heavy ventures. Stephen Yang

While The Lambs Club closed in March 2020, it reopened for hotel guests only in October 2021 and is only now reopening to the public.

For White, it’s an ideal re-entry into the city’s restaurant scene — following his lockdown reset.

“There are lots of opportunities in the city now, after COVID, as the city starts to reopen. People are returning and they are in need of restaurants,” White said.

During lockdown, White quipped, he “wasn’t making sourdough.” But he was getting fit while taking an introspective deep dive.

“Covid was tough on everyone. I decided to use the time to start again,” White said.

“It was very easy to eat and cook too much in lockdown, so I took that time to get fit — walking, running, hiking, working out and just being outside. I quit smoking and took an introspective look at what is important. Health and wellness. Thirty plus years into my career, I needed a reset, and New York needed one, too. I focused on family and what’s important — not just sitting at home and being lethargic.”

The Lambs Club is in the 1905-era Chatwal Hotel. A burger at the newly reopened restaurant will pay homage to the building’s architect. Stephen Yang

He still “ate well” — just with “more grains and veggies, and less meat and pasta.” He also went “off the ‘gram.” But he never stopped making pizza — with a portable pizza oven.

White made his name opening the now shuttered Fiamma Osteria in 2002. By 2008, he co-founded the Altamarea Group with former Merrill Lynch co-president Akhmass Fakahany and his Michelin starred spots like Marea and Ai Fiori became go to destinations for New York foodies; his crab and uni pasta at Marea became an instant classic.

But when lockdown hit in 2020, White decamped with his family from the Upper West Side to their home in East Hampton. Then he left Altamarea to strike out on his own.

To start, White became executive chef of the Lido Restaurant, and its champagne bar at The Four Seasons at The Surfside Club in Miami last fall.

Chef Michael White of the newly reopened Lambs Club says a back-to-health period during the height of the pandemic influenced his more healthful oriented New American menu: There’s only one pasta dish, he laughed in a remark to Side Dish. Stephen Yang

More projects are coming soon — including a restaurant in the Bahamas and separate trattoria and crudo concepts for the city.

And although New York City’s offices aren’t fully staffed, people are back and many restaurants, at least, are packed.

“People are out and the restaurants serving good food with a great atmosphere are really busy. There’s a ton of buzz about restaurants opening up. New York is not going to stand by the wayside. It will rekindle. I re-feel the buzz. Every month, it feels more like New York,” White said.

Agata & Valentina will launch new store

We hear….the Upper East Side’s iconic gourmet Italian food market, Agata & Valentina at 1505 First Ave. — where Rachel Ray once worked back in the day — will launch a second store focusing on Italian-inspired gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free foods on April 14.

Located at 1513 First Ave., the new Agata & Valentina will feature gluten-free pizza, focaccia, freshly made pasta and ravioli, and gluten free prepared foods, pastries — and a cappuccino bar.

The mother-daughter duo behind the store were motivated to launch the outpost following Valentina’s personal journey with Celiac disease.