OnlyFans star creates crypto-friendly porn site

A former nurse who made more than $1 million last year after she left her job to pursue a career as a virtual sex worker on OnlyFans says she’s creating her own platform for erotic performers who will be accepting payments in cryptocurrency.

Allie Rae, 37, quit her $84,000-a-year job as a nurse in a Boston intensive care unit after her co-workers and bosses discovered that she had an account on OnlyFans.

When given an ultimatum to delete the account or get fired, she chose to leave her job and focus solely on OnlyFans, where she said she earned almost $369,000 for each month she was on the site last year.

But after OnlyFans announced last year that it would stop allowing pornographic material on its platform, Rae was left “spooked” that her source of income could dry up at a moment’s notice, even after the site reversed its decision and said it would continue to allow smutty content.

“To be making that kind of money and then to suddenly be told I’d be shut off in 30 days was scary,” she told The Post.

Allie Rae told The Post that she invested $1 million of her own money into WetSpace. Courtesy of @theallierae

OnlyFans, which said it was pressured to ban porn by large payment processors concerned about facilitating sex trafficking, reversed its decision amid intense backlash.

Nonetheless, Rae wasn’t taking any chances. Next month, she said, she plans to officially launch WetSpace, an OnlyFans-esque adult entertainment space that will process payments in cryptocurrency — meaning the identities of performers and customers will be more easily shielded.

Consumers of erotic content can make purchases from their favorite online performers using digital stable coins, including Binance USD, ethereum, tether, dai, BNB, and AVAX.

“My inspiration for creating WetSpace truly came from me being a content creator myself,” she told The Post.

WetSpace offers both users and content creators the advantage of making payments in digital stable coins and thus preserving anonymity, Allie Rae said. Courtesy of TheAllieRae.com

“I wanted to create a platform where sex workers can grow their business long-term without the fear of having to worry about big payment processors.”

She told The Post that she planned to launch a beta version of the site this month, but realized that it wasn’t up to par technologically.

“I’m a perfectionist and I’m not putting out a crap product,” Rae said.

“This platform is going to be unlike any other platform out there,” she told The Post. Courtesy of @MrsAllieRae

The married mother of three said she poured $1 million of her own money into the venture. She said she also recruited two other investors from Fortune 500 companies to help get the project off the ground — though the backers have insisted on remaining anonymous.

“This platform is going to be unlike any other platform out there,” she said.

WetSpace’s crypto-friendly payment processing will give both models and their followers the option of hiding their tracks.

The “anonymity factor … not just for the models but there’s a lot of guys who want to purchase content but they can’t because they have to use their credit cards, so that’s a big part of WetSpace as well — being able to create a medium for them to be able to obtain content without having to release their personal information,” Rae said.