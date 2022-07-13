NYC Uber rides are the most expensive in America

Uber rides in New York City are getting uber expensive.

The average Uber trip costs more per mile in the Big Apple than any other US city, according to a new study shared with The Post.

Uber riders in the five boroughs have to shell out an average of $34.74 for a 6.2-mile ride, making New York the most expensive city to grab a ride in America, according to the study by NetCredit.

The study comes as Uber has hiked prices around the world, citing surging gas prices and a persistent driver shortage. New York also has a minimum wage for drivers and a congestion surcharge policy that likely contributes to high fares.

In response to Uber’s high prices, some New Yorkers are turning to yellow cabs — but there are fewer on the road than before the pandemic. The Taxi and Limousine Commission is also looking to raise taxi fares for airport rides.

After New York, Nashville comes in second at $34.63 for the same length trip, followed by Denver at $33.91, Seattle at $32.63 and Baltimore at $27.27.

The study examined Uber prices across the US. NetCredit

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the study, which looked at prices during rush hour, workday afternoons and weekends.

The study examined 6.2-mile rides because they are the equivalent of 10 kilometers.

Out of the 30 largest US cities examined in the study, Texas had some of the most affordable rides. The average 6.2-mile ride in El Paso was just $12.56, while identical rides were $13.00 in Fort Worth, $17.87 in Dallas, $13.52 in Houston and $23.92 in Austin.

After New York, Nashville comes in second at $34.63 for the same length trip, followed by Denver at $33.91, Seattle at $32.63 and Baltimore at $27.27. Christopher Sadowski

Worldwide, Switzerland’s capital of Bern had the most expensive 10-kilometer rides at a whopping $42.80, followed by Oslo, Norway at $32.17; Tokyo, Japan at $30.84; Paris, France at $28.89; and Dublin, Ireland at $28.58.

The Pakistani capital of Islamabad had the cheapest rides in the world at just $1.39, trailed by Nigeria’s Abuja at $2.45, India’s New Delhi at $2.47, Sri Lanka’s Colombo at $3.02 and Costa Rica’s San Jose at $3.34.

In May, Uber said in a surprise move that it planned to add taxicabs to its app in New York City. Customers will pay roughly the same amount for taxi rides as they would for standard Uber rides.