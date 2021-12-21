NY AG Letitia James sues business accused of stiffing Xbox, PlayStation buyers

A business that allegedly stiffed dozens of consumers on their Xbox and PlayStation orders last Christmas has been shut down before it can do the same evil deed again this year.

New York Attorney General Letitia James got a temporary restraining order to freeze the bank account of the New Jersey business — Prestigious Marketing Concepts, also known as Sonjia Posh Boutique — which the AG says is run by Tandria Faulkner.

James also filed a lawsuit to recover tens of thousands of dollars for consumers who she said still haven’t gotten their money back — or their gaming consoles — that she says were bought from Faulkner’s business.

“Today’s court order stops this grinch from ruining anymore holidays this year, and our lawsuit seeks to recoup everything paid for game consoles that were never received,” James said in a statement.

The AG said Faulkner’s business placed online ads showing photos of stacks of video gaming consoles and other electronics, leading shoppers to believe she was well-stocked with hard-to-find electronics.

They believed the story she was selling — and placed orders for the Xboxes and PlayStations and other electronics.

An ad suggesting that Prestigious Marketing Concepts was well-stocked with consoles. Facebook/Tandria Faulkner

But then their orders never showed up, the AG said.

“When consumers asked for refunds for the non-received game consoles, respondents failed to provide either the game console or a refund to many of them,” according to the complaint.

Faulkner collected $500,000 for console orders that she never shipped to consumers, the suit alleges.

A recent ad from Tandria Faulkner, according to AG James, that made it look like she was stocked with hard-to-find electronics. Instagram/Tandria Faulkner

Social media posts showed stacks of hard-to-find electronics like Sony’s PlayStation — and encouraged people to place orders, but then the items were never delivered, AG James said. Lauren Bailer-Giaramita/@glow_by

On top of not getting what they paid for, some consumers were even charged an extra $20 and were told it was a “donation for Toys for Tots,” according to the complaint.

Still, some consumers did get their purchases — or refunds — but only after lobbing complaints to the Attorney General’s Office, according to the AG’s complaint.

And consumers weren’t the only ones allegedly stiffed.

Faulkner is also accused of failing to pay New York state taxes. The company registered as New Jersey-based business in February 2021, but was listed as a Huntington, NY, business for years, according to the AG’s statement.

Consumers who were defrauded by the company who haven’t already contacted the AG’s office are being asked to file a complaint online with James’ office.