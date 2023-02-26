Nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health grabs space at 'reimagined' 80 Pine in NYC

The newest tenant at Rudin’s “reimagined” 80 Pine Street is nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health, which just signed for nearly 60,000 square feet — nearly doubling its current space at 50 Broadway from which it will move later this year.

The asking rent was in the mid-$50s per square foot.

Rudin’s 1.2 million square-foot tower has seen about 200,000 square feet in new leases, expansions and renewals over the past year.

Vibrant has actively promoted emotional well-being for more than 50 years. It is the administrator of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline) and the national Disaster Distress Hotline, among other services.

Rudin has worked with Fogarty Finger Architecture in renovating 80 Pine Street’s ground-floor spaces which now feature white terrazzo flooring, white oak paneled walls, energy efficient LED lighting and new elevator cabs. A new amenities center will soon be finished on the 22nd and 23rd floors.