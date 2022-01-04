New York Times’ Ben Smith, Bloomberg Media CEO joining forces

Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin Smith and New York Times media columnist Ben Smith are joining forces to launch a new media company.

Both men announced their departures from their respective jobs on Tuesday, taking some media watchers by surprise that the two men in cushy news jobs would suddenly depart.

The two didn’t disclose when the new outlet would launch, but drew some brickbats online for its highfalutin purpose statement: bringing the news to an elite global audience of “college educated” people.

“After 8 years at Bloomberg Media, and more than 25 years in quality journalism, I’ve decided to pursue a personal dream, and a market opportunity, to launch a new kind of global news media company that serves unbiased journalism to a truly global audience,” Justin Smith wrote in a tweet, shortly after the Wall Street Journal reported the news.

Ben Smith, the Times’ media columnist, who most recently uncovered dodgy business practices at digital publication Ozy Media, announced his exit in his paper shortly after.

Neither Smith immediately returned requests for comment.

The former Bloomberg chief provided some insight to The Journal about the new venture, saying that it will be “unbiased.”

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith said Tuesday he was leaving the paper to start a new media venture with Bloomberg’s Justin Smith. Getty Images

“The news industry is facing a crisis in consumer trust and confidence due to the distorting influence of social media and rising levels of polarization and parochialism,” Justin Smith claimed. “My plan is to launch a premium news business that serves unbiased journalism to a global audience and provides a high-quality platform for the best journalists in the world.”

The exec teamed up with his former boss, David Bradley, the chairman emeritus of the Atlantic, to come up with ways to generate revenue.

The new media company, which, for the time being is being code-named “Project Coda,” is expected to feature a variety of platforms, including digital publishing, email newsletters, podcasts and digital video, Bradley said.

As a result, the duo have been contemplating ways to gin up revenue through media’s most common avenues of selling digital subscriptions, advertising and events.

Justin Smith’s portfolio included Bloomberg’s Businessweek magazine, along with the media company’s TV and radio divisions. Shutterstock

The duo plans to raise “significant” funding for the venture, which will have an international focus and speak college-educated readers, they said.

Ben Smith, a dogged reporter who has reignited the Times’ media column, which was made famous by the late-David Carr, was light on details on how the venture would be different from the scores of high-brow publications already out there.

Justin Smith’s ties to Atlantic predate his time at Bloomberg Media, where he worked as CEO since 2013. Prior to that he served as president of Atlantic Media, which owned namesake publication The Atlantic. At Bloomberg, Smith oversaw its vast media division, which includes its digital news division, the magazine Bloomberg Businessweek, Bloomberg Radio, and Bloomberg TV.

For his part, Ben Smith joined the Times in 2020 after an eight-year stint as editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed. Previously he was a reporter at Politico.

Ben Smith, the media columnist at the New York Times, joined the paper in 2020 after a stint as editor of BuzzFeed. AFP via Getty Images

“There are 200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us,” Ben Smith told the Times. “That’s who we see as our audience.”

Smith’s quote elicited some virtual snickers from the Twitterverse over Project Coda’s target audience.

“Congrats Ben. I was getting pretty worried about whether a news outlet will finally cater to the 200 million college educated English speakers worldwide,” wrote one user.

“Upper middle-class, wealthy neoliberal digital publication publishing news to an English-language, college-educated audience…where have we seen that before?,” said another.

“is the value prop really that nobody is treating college educated english speakers as an audience?? lol,” another person tweeted.

“Never felt seen like this. Thanks, Ben,” quipped another.