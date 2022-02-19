New-age Cuomo daughter has booming online spirituality biz

Who does she think she is, Gwyneth Paltrow?

The youngest daughter of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy has a booming online business hawking aura cleansing, vulva paintings and crystal trinkets.

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, 24, has sold at least $11,000 in merch such as “candle magic” kits ($44), crystal bracelets ($66), an eye heal ring ($44), and resin rings ($33) through her Etsy store, MicLovesMe, since 2020.

The store — which shares the same curated wellness vibes as Paltrow’s nine-figure brand Goop — offers some bigger-ticket items too, including “Divine Yoni Wall Art” — an acrylic painting of a blue vulva, which sold for $77.77.

“Creating this artwork was an exercise for me in reclaiming and redefining my power portal,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We can energize the magical powers of candles in our spiritual practices by visualizing our desired manifestations before lighting the wick,” its description reads.

The 24-year-old Brown grad hawks beaded bracelets through her online store.

She also sold $30 bracelets branded “NY TOUGH” — her dad’s mid-pandemic state booster motto.

The Brown University graduate is sold out of everything — except a 10-minute guided meditation that promises to “cleanse your aura,” “align your chakras,” and “connect to your inner intuition and divinity.” The price to download the audio file: $5.55.

“We can envision ourselves stepping through a silver waterfall. We feel the warm water hit the top of our heads, and, as it drips down, washes away any remnants of conversations, to-do lists, people, or distracting energy,” Kennedy-Cuomo softly intones in the recording. “All are cleansed from our chests, arms, backs, stomachs, legs, and feet, draining far, far away.

Bigger ticket items include a painting of a blue vulva.

“We step out of the waterfall and reveal out sparkling selves — unburdened, energized, and open. We relax into our root chakras, which is the center of energy at our tailbone,” she goes on, in the ASMR-style recording.

“Thank you Michaela! It is beautiful!” raved one buyer in an Etsy review.

“You have a great gift for this,” another said.

Michaela pictured with her father, disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo. AP Michaela cultivates her wellness brand through social media posts of crystals and beads.

A rep for Cuomo didn’t return a request for comment.