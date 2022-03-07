Netflix suspends service in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Netflix is yanking its service from Russia following exits by other tech and media companies over the invasion of Ukraine.

Netflix confirmed Sunday that it pulled its service after The Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix found operating in Russia “too challenging given the increase in sanctions and growing payment challenges.”

The streaming giant, which has over 222 million global subscribers, launched in Russia less than a year ago, and according to reports, has less than one million subscribers in the country.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a rep for Netflix said.

Previously, the streamer said it wouldn’t comply with a new regulation that would require it to carry several state-run broadcasters. The Journal reported that Netflix’s decision to cease its service wasn’t related to the new regulation, however.

Netflix is the latest media company to suspend its service in Russia. NurPhoto

Netflix’s decision follows a string of tech and media companies suspending their services. Disney announced early last week it was pausing all movie debuts in Russia, including the new Pixar film “Turning Red.” Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount Pictures and Universal all followed suit.

On Sunday, social media giant TikTok said it was blocking users from posting new content and live-streaming amid Russia’s “fake news” law.

The law, passed Friday by Russia’s parliament, makes it illegal to intentionally spread false information, including calling the Russian attack on Ukraine an “invasion” or a “war.”

TikTok said it was suspending its service in Russia over the country’s new “fake news” law. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected,” TikTok said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority,” it continued.