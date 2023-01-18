Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000

Streaming giant Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets — and the job pays up to $385,000 a year.

The role, advertised on the company’s website, requires the Northern California-based flight attendant to carry up to 30 lbs., travel the world for extended amounts of time and “be capable of long periods of standing.”

The flight attendant will also be required to work flights on a Gulfstream G550 jet as needed. The streamer, which is known for hit shows like “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton” and “Squid Games,” said the ideal candidate can provide “confidential air transportation” and should be able to perform their jobs with “discretion.”

While the company hasn’t provided a specific compensation range for the role, it lists the overall market range for similar positions ranging from $60,000 and $385,000. Compensation will be determined based on experience level, the company said.

The flight attendant will be required to work on a mid-sized private jet, the company said. Heritage Images via Getty Images

Netflix said the ideal candidate not only is professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation, but is also able to “embrace the Netflix culture of freedom and responsibility.”

That culture includes “operating with little direction and lots of self-motivation,” Netflix said.

Despite the high pay, Netflix has been retooling its organization since its subscriber numbers began to slip last year. The company laid off hundreds of employees, implemented a plan to crack down on password sharing and launched a lower-priced advertising-supported tier.

Subscribers have slowly bounced back, thanks to a slew of hits including “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and a new season of “Emily in Paris.”

The company reported 223.1 million subscribers in the third quarter of last year, slightly higher than the 220.7 million reported in the second quarter. That was a marked improvement from the than the 213.6 million reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets and the pay is up to $385,000. Getty Images

Netflix is expected to add 4.5 million to its subscriber count when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.