NBC reveals reason for absence of ‘Today’ star Hoda Kotb

NBC “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb has been absent for several days due to what the network is calling a “family health matter.”

Craig Melvin, who was co-helming Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s flagship morning news program alongside veteran weatherman Al Roker and fill-in co-host Sheinelle Jones, told viewers that “Hoda’s okay.”

“She’s got a family health matter that she has been dealing with,” Melvin said.

Melvin also gave an update on the condition of Kotb’s co-host Savannah Guthrie, who left the show mid-broadcast on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Savannah — she is at home after a positive COVID test yesterday,” Melvin said.

“We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery.”

Kotb hasn’t appeared on NBC’s morning shows for more than a week — which prompted the network to finally address the matter after fans expressed concern.





Hoda Kotb has been absent from NBC’s “Today” show for more than a week due to what the network is calling a “family health matter.” Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

The 58-year-old Kotb was last seen live on the air at the Comcast-owned network on Feb. 17, when she sat alongside Jenna Bush Hager for their “Today with Hoda and Jenna” show.

Prior to Melvin’s announcement on Wednesday, NBC was mum about the circumstances surrounding Kotb’s hiatus.

The Post has reached out to NBC for comment on Kotb’s absence.





NBC’s “Today” show announced the reason behind co-host Hoda Kotb’s absence on Wednesday. Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones were filling in as co-hosts for Savannah Guthrie and Kotb. NBC

Earlier this week, Kotb made a series of cryptic posts on Instagram that left some of her 2.2 million followers worried.

“Choose hope,” Kotb said in a post from Monday.

In a separate post on Sunday, Kotb wrote: “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.”





Kotb has not been seen on NBC’s air since Feb. 17. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Kotb has also shared a series of inspirational quotes on her Instagram account, including a post that referenced “dark clouds.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Barrabi