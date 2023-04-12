Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday said Twitter is “roughly breaking even” in a wide-ranging, often combative conversation with a BBC reporter in which the mogul quipped his dog Floki is running the social media platform..

In the interview live-streamed on Twitter Spaces, Musk touted progress in his sweeping overhaul of the company’s business despite ongoing criticism of his leadership.

Musk has pared Twitter’s workforce to roughly 1,500 from the “just under 8,000 staff members” before he bought the firm last October, he said.

He described the layoffs as a “drastic action” that was necessary to avert a complete collapse at Twitter, which had a “$3 billion negative cash flow situation” per year and was roughly “four months to death” prior to the mass layoffs he ordered.

“We could be cash-flow positive this quarter if things go well,” Musk said during the broadcast.

The billionaire added that the company was being run like a “nonprofit” prior to his takeover. Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has hit an all-time high in user numbers, he claimed.

He also asserted that many of the advertisers who initially fled Twitter after his takeover due to concerns about his approach to content moderation have since returned to the platform.

The interview took a bizarre turn when BBC reporter James Clayton pressed Musk for answers about his potential successor as CEO of Twitter. Musk has pledged to step down as the company’s leader as soon as he finds a suitable candidate.

“I’m not the CEO of Twitter. My dog is the CEO of Twitter. He’s a great dog, very alert, and it’s hard to get anything by him,” Musk joked in response.





Elon Musk said Twitter has around 1,500 employees now, as the social media platform has been marked by chaos and uncertainty since Musk’s acquisition. REUTERS

Musk had previously referred to his dog’s leadership role in a Feb. 14 tweet, when he shared a photo of the Japanese-breed Shiba Inu with the caption, “the new CEO of Twitter is amazing.”

The interview turned heated as Clayton attempted to confront Musk regarding allegations that he has fallen short in efforts to combat a rise in hate speech on Twitter.

“What hate speech are you talking about?” Musk asked. “I mean, you use Twitter. Do you see a rise in hate speech? Just a personal anecdote? I don’t.”

Musk pressed Clayton to give a specific example of hate speech he had seen on the site, but the journalist struggled to provide an answer.

“I’m asking for one example and you can’t give a single one. Then I say, sir, that you don’t know what you are talking about,” Musk said.

“You cannot give me a single example of hateful content, not even one tweet,” he added. “And yet you claimed that hateful content was high. That is false, you just lied.”

The lengthy interview occurred during a period of ongoing scrutiny over Musk’s handling of the company.





Twitter was in a $3 billion negative cash flow situation — which resulted in them needing to make large-scale layoffs. AFP via Getty Images

Musk has recently clashed with National Public Radio after Twitter added a “state-affiliated media” label on NPR’s main account — the same designation it applies to government-run accounts such as Russia Today and China’s Xinhua news agency.

Twitter later softened the label to “government-funded media” – the same label he gave to the BBC.

On Wednesday, NPR indicated it would stop using the platform entirely.

“NPR’s organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent,” NPR said in a statement to The Post.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” the statement added.

With Post wires