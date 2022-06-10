Most Americans say they’re ‘cheap’ bargain-hunters — and proud of it

If there’s one thing Americans know how to do, it’s shop — and a new survey found they’re pretty good at finding a deal.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ollie’s for their America’s Biggest Cheapskate contest, the survey sought to find just how far 2,000 adults would go to get a discounted deal, plus how smart shopping actually makes them feel.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they are proud to be called a bargain-hunter, as seven in 10 are confident that they can find a deal on any item.

But what classifies as a “good” deal? A quarter of respondents said they would need at least 50 percent off, but 76 percent would be just as happy with a discount less than that.

Even in this online, instant generation, three in four respondents said they’d wait up to a month for an item to go on sale before purchasing it at full price.

Two in three shoppers said saving money even helps boost their mood.

Twenty-five percent of people said they’re less likely to purchase an item if it’s full price.

Best stores to get discounts, according to the study’s participants:

Grocery store: 26%

Electronics store: 25%

Clothing store: 24%

Department store: 21%

Discount store: 20%

“In today’s economy and with the skyrocketing prices on consumer goods, it’s more important than ever that shoppers find ways to save money on a variety of items – both big and small,” said John Swygert, president and chief executive officer at Ollie’s.

Due to the current US inflation rate, 67 percent of respondents agree that they’re looking for bargains now more than ever.