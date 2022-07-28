Morgan Stanley banker grumble bonus this year ‘f***ing sucks’

Bonus babies at one of Wall Street’s most prominent banks will need to have their mouths washed out with soap after cursing up a storm over their paltry payouts this year.

The mid-range bonuses at Morgan Stanley this year was around $40,000 to $45,000, according to posts by junior bankers on closely watched financial blog Wall Street Oasis.

“What the f*** is this s***??? Why would anybody choose to take such a f***ing ENORMOUS discount relative to boutiques?” one outraged banker posted, referencing boutique firms that are known for doling out large sums. “They pay 80-120 [thousand dollars] in bonus…and I just took home 44k. What the actual f***.”

Another user chimed in, “That’s a s*** bonus for what’s supposed to be a top bank.”

The Post could not determine what bonuses at Morgan Stanley were last year, but insiders said they typically range between $70,000 and $100,00.

Not everyone was sympathetic to the reduced windfall.

“You poor thing…. Such a bad life,” one sarcastic responder said.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaints from Morgan Stanley staffers echo those of Barclays bankers earlier this month.

Bonuses at Morgan Stanley left bankers wanting more. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The bonus “just killed morale, and our group has already been getting crushed,” one junior Barclays banker kvetched. “Have had very little motivation to work and that just got thrown out the window.”

If Morgan Stanley and Barclays are any indication, bankers at other top-tier firms like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be facing a disappointing bonus season. They expect to find out next week.

The stingy payouts come as Wall Street faces a sharp dropoff in the flow of big corporate deals including IPOs and leveraged financing, sparking renewed fears that layoffs are looming in the months ahead. On Monday, Goldman said it planned to slow hiring and reinstate employee reviews that are used to cull laggard employees.

Bonuses for senior bankers — which are expected to be smaller this year as well — likely won’t be awarded until the end of the year.