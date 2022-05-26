More products with Jif peanut butter recalled over salmonella

Several companies have recalled products that contain Jif peanut butter amid an outbreak of salmonella infections.

Ten companies have already announced that they are pulling products from shelves since J.M. Smucker Co. issued a recall last Friday for Jif peanut butter products sold nationwide because of potential salmonella contamination.

Over the past two days, eight new entries have been added to the Food and Drug Administration’s recall page.

The impacted products had been sold in many well known stores, from Wawa to retail behemoth Walmart.

Albertsons Cos., one of the largest food and drug retailers in the nation, also issued a recall for 11 store-prepared items that were sold at over 20 of its grocery stores. This includes Albertsons, Safeway, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Vons and Balducci’s.

To date, none of the companies has reported any illnesses or injuries in relation to their products.

However, federal health officials have been investigating the outbreak that has been linked to certain Jif products produced at the company’s facility in Lexington, Ky., according to the FDA.

“Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that some Jif brand peanut butters may be contaminated with Salmonella Senftenberg and are making people sick,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a notice about the investigation.

To date, 14 people have fallen ill and two others have been hospitalized. However, the actual number of people sick is likely “much higher,” according to the CDC.

The J.M. Smucker Co. previously told FOX Business that it’s “confident” it has properly defined the scope of the recall and the incident was isolated to its Lexington manufacturing facility.

None of its other products or peanut-butter-producing facilities have been impacted in any manner, according to the company.

Salmonella symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. However, the organism can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections” in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.