Meta staff slam Mark Zuckerberg over layoffs

Meta employees lashed out at CEO Mark Zuckerberg on an internal message board on Wednesday as the tech giant carried out another major wave of layoffs during its ongoing “year of efficiency.”

Meta handed out pink slips to approximately 4,000 workers, including engineers and other tech-focused workers, in the second round of cuts that are expected to hit a total of 10,000 employees after a first round last fall claimed 11,000.

The latest cuts, while expected, prompted a wave of frustration among Meta employees who managed to keep their jobs — with several venting their outrage in questions for management that were posted on the internal forum ahead of a planned company town hall meeting.

“You’ve shattered the morale and confidence in leadership of many high performers who work with intensity. Why should we stay at Meta?” one such question said, according to Reuters.

The question included a pointed reference to widely scrutinized remarks from Meta’s earnings call last July, when Zuckerberg indicated plans for the company to trim down on staffing levels.

“This is a period that demands more intensity, and I expect us to get more done with fewer resources,” Zuckerberg said on the July 27 call.

Questions related to Meta’s job cuts were the “most popular” among those submitted on the internal message board, the outlet added.





Employees vented their frustration over Meta’s multiple rounds of layoffs. Getty Images

The Post has reached out to Meta for comment.

North America-based employees were reportedly told to work from home for the day as management began dispersing the layoff notices.

The cuts impacted workers across Meta’s businesses, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the Reality Labs virtual reality division.

Zuckerberg first revealed plans to cut another 10,000 jobs in March — an announcement that followed an earlier round of 11,000 layoffs in November.





Meta shares are up more than 70% this year. JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Facebook and Instagram parent also signaled it would stop trying to fill a whopping 5,000 open roles as part of its cost-cutting effort.

Impacted Meta employees shared farewell messages on LinkedIn after receiving their layoff notices — with some workers revealing they learned the news while out on maternity leave or on their honeymoon.

At Zuckerberg’s direction, Meta is taking steps to “flatten” its internal structure by trimming the ranks of its middle management.

Impacted middle managers are reportedly being told to shift to an individual contributor role or leave the company entirely.





Some imapcted Meta employees shared pictures of their badges on LinkedIn. Steven Shimmin/Linkedin

“Here’s the timeline you should expect: over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates,” Zuckerberg said in a memo titled “Update on Meta’s year of efficiency” in March.

Zuckerberg has argued the layoffs are necessary for Meta to become more efficient and weather a severe downturn in the economic outlook.

Meta shares have surged by more than 70% this year — a sign that investors support Zuckerberg’s cost-cutting initiative.