Meta spent $2.3M on Mark Zuckerberg’s jet flights in 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg racked up $2.3 million in expenses for his personal private jet trips last year as the tech titan raked in more than $27.1 million in total compensation, according to the company’s SEC filings.

Zuckerberg’s private jet tab was $700,000 more than the $1.6 million Facebook’s parent company paid out in 2021 and the roughly $1.8 million in 2020.

Meta said that Zuckerberg, whose annual base salary is $1, was paid $27.1 million in so-called “all other compensation,” including $14.8 million for what the company called “costs related to personal security” at his homes and during his travels — a drop from the $15.2 million spent in 2021.

“Maintaining Mark’s safety while enabling him to go about his life with minimal disruption requires comprehensive and sophisticated resources,” a Meta spokesperson told The Post.

“Given the important role Mark plays at Meta, we have security measures in place for him that are in the best interest of the company.”

Zuckerberg’s high-flying budget follows reports last week that employees were grumbling over the fact that Zuckerberg and other senior executives at the firm were working remotely in far-flung locales while thousands of their colleagues were being laid off.

In its SEC filing, Meta said it had “identified specific threats to Mr. Zuckerberg as a result of the high-profile nature of being our founder, CEO, Chair, and controlling shareholder.”





“We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg’s role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta and, as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg,” the company said in the filing.

Last May, Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida who gained fame by tracking Elon Musk’s private jet flights online, created a Twitter handle devoted to Zuckerberg’s travels.

Sweeney posted a photo of a Gulfstream G650 jet that was said to have belonged to Zuckerberg.





University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney posted an apparent photo of Zuckerberg’s Gulfstream jet. Twitter / Jack Sweeney

Zuckerberg, 38, has an extensive real estate portfolio that includes homes and property in Palo Alto, Calif., San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii.

Zuckerberg is spearheading a so-called “year of efficiency” at Meta that has already resulted in more than 21,000 layoffs and the closure of 5,000 unfilled positions.

The Meta boss has also nudged remaining workers to spend more time working in the office.