Memorial Day BBQ cook out cost surges due to inflation

Surging inflation means Americans will face steep bills at the grocery store while stocking up their fridges with Memorial Day food and snacks this weekend.

Barbecue staples have jumped in price over the last year, leading to more financial pain for cash-strapped Americans. The cost of food in supermarket aisles spiked a whopping 10.4% in April compared to the same month last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The price of steaks, a Memorial Day favorite, was up 11.8% through April compared to the same month last year. Uncooked ground beef rose 14.8%, while hot dogs were about 7% more expensive. Burger additions such as lettuce and cheese are respectively up 12.7% and 6.5%.

Fans of chicken wings are also in for sticker shock at the grocery store, with prices of fresh and frozen chicken parts up 17.9%. Bakery products, including bread, are up 9.6% year-over-year.

Price increases for alcoholic beverages were more muted, though they are still higher compared to last year. Beer is up 5% and wine is up 1.5%.

At-home food prices have surged more than 10% over the last year. Getty Images

The Federal Reserve and President Biden are under mounting pressure to address the inflation crisis. Overall consumer prices jumped 8.3% in April, remaining near four-decade highs, while food prices increased by 9.4%.

Biden has identified the fight against inflation as his top domestic priority – though that hasn’t stopped Republicans from targeting his administration over what is expected to be a key issue during the 2022 midterms.

As summer begins, travel costs from airfare to rental cars are surging,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. “But millions of Americans are struggling to cover basic expenses, let alone vacations.”

“The new normal under Democrats’ inflation: Harder to fill the tank. Harder to feed a family. Harder to get by,” he added.

Record holiday travel prices will only add to the stress for the getaway weekend. Gas prices hit an all-time high of $4.60 per gallon at the national level on Thursday and were still hovering near their peak as of Friday afternoon.

Still, high prices at the pump were not expected to deter motorists. AAA forecasts that 34.9 million Americans will make trips by car of 50 or more miles this weekend, up nearly 5% compared to last year.