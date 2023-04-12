Megyn Kelly blasts Bud Light, Nike for Dylan Mulvaney ads

Megyn Kelly lashed out at Dylan Mulvaney over the “non-breasted’ transgender social media influencer’s deal to pitch sports bras for Nike.

“Nike sponsoring Dylan Mulvaney now for a f–king sports bra,” Kelly said during Tuesday’s edition of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM.

“I’m sorry, Dylan doesn’t have breasts.”

“Dylan’s been taking some sort of a hormone that has turned Dylan into some…I don’t know what’s happening there, but those are not breasts.”

“And Dylan doesn’t need any sort of a bra — never mind a sports bra,” according to Kelly.

She said that women who “know what it’s like to wear a bra” would not “be inspired to buy one based on non-breasted Dylan Mulvaney prancing around in a Nike sports bra.”

Mulvaney has become a lightning rod of criticism after the influencer entered into marketing partnerships with the apparel giant and Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch.

Kelly also went on to say Mulvaney is not an ideal spokesperson because the influencer “appears to have an eating disorder.”

“Just gonna say it,” Kelly said, before adding: “Dylan is about 40 pounds soaking wet.”

“So this should not be anybody’s spokesperson for anything.”

“If there were a woman who looked like that, she couldn’t get an endorsement because they say she clearly is unwell,” Kelly said.

The Post has sought comment from Mulvaney’s representatives as well as from Anheuser-Busch and Nike.

The two brands have come under fire in recent weeks from conservative critics who decried the decision to feature Mulvaney in its ad campaigns.

Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer with more than 10 million followers who transitioned from a man to a woman during the COVID pandemic, recently started promoting Nike and Bud Light products on her social media accounts.





Megyn Kelly said it “appears” Dylan Mulvaney has “an eating disorder.” Megyn Kelly/YouTube





Mulvaney has recently started promoting Nike sports bras to her millions of social media followers. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Last week, she unveiled her paid partnership with Nike by posing in a sports bra.

The posts were seen by her 2 million followers on Instagram.

“Alert the media — I’m entering my workout era,” Mulvaney wrote.

Her Bud Light partnership prompted high-profile names such as Kid Rock and Travis Tritt to vow a boycott of the beer.





Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light has sparked calls for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch. Instagram

The backlash has also reportedly sparked concern from beer distributors that the controversy could hurt beer sales.

Squabbles have broken out at bars and distributors are canceling events featuring the iconic Clydesdale horses.

The 26-year-old Mulvaney is also a pitchwoman for the Kate Spade fashion brand, which has also been criticized by conservatives.





Kelly said women would not buy a sports bra marketed by Mulvaney. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

Mulvaney recently posted a TikTok clip showing her shopping at a Kate Spade retail location in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

The influencer is reported to have earned more than $1 million promoting products such as Ulta Beauty, Haus Labs, Crest, InstaCart, and CeraVe.