McDonald’s temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

McDonald’s Corp is temporarily closing its US offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

McDonald’s said in an internal email last week to US employees and some international staff that they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the Chicago-based fast-food chain said in the message viewed by the Journal.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.