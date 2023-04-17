McDonald’s is making these 4 changes to revamp its burgers

Ba da ba ba ba — they’re changin’ it.

McDonald’s is aiming to make some sale-boosting improvements to classic menu items: This includes the classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger, as well as the Big Mac and the McDouble burger.

The McUpgrades include “softer, pillowy” golden-brown buns, gooier cheese, and a “juicier, caramelized” taste as onions will be placed on patties while they’re still on the grill.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,’ said chef Chad Schafer, McDonald’s senior director of culinary innovation, Monday in a statement.

The Big Mac is also getting saucier as the item will come smothered in more Big Mac Sauce.

Previously, the new burgers were made available in Australia, Belgium, and Canada, and in the US are being tested in and around Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Tucson, Portland, and Sacramento.





Big Macs will now come with more sauce. McDonald’s USA

But they will be the nationwide McDonald’s standard by 2024, the chain said.

These changes follow the restaurant’s 2018 announcement that they were switching to fresh beef for its Quarter Pounders. In 2021, McDonald’s launched its crispy chicken sandwich to compete with the steadily growing Chick-fil-A.





The changes apply to all classic burgers, including Big Macs and McDoubles. McDonald’s USA

Meanwhile, McDonald’s is laying off hundreds of employees in its corporate offices, cutting pay and benefits for others, and closing field offices as part of a company-wide restructuring, according to a report.





A test location for a fully-automated McDonald’s location in Fort Worth, Texas, has drawn a variety of reactions from viewers after being shared to TikTok by a food blog. foodiemunster/TikTok

It has also introduced artificial intelligence at some McDonald’s restaurants around the country where a robot takes patrons’ drive-thru orders.

The chain has also relied on celebrity meal partnerships, including the Cardi B & Offset Meal, for its viral marketing campaigns.

Meanwhile, McDonalds’ “fully loaded fries” are taking over TikTok.