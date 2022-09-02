McDonald’s fans fooled by fake tweet announcing return of all-day breakfast

A viral tweet which posted a McDonald’s press release announcing the return of the all-day breakfast is fake.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @bereniceruizzz posted a screenshot on Thursday of a McDonald’s press release which read: “Let There Be Breakfast: McDonald’s Serving All Day Breakfast Starting Oct. 6.”

“Mark your calendars,” the press release states.

“McDonald’s is making breakfast history again by offering All Day Breakfast nationwide starting October 6th, allowing customers to enjoy some of their breakfast favorites outside of traditional breakfast hours.”

The problem is the press release was from 2015, which means that Egg McMuffin lovers will have to get to a McDonald’s restaurant in the morning in order to buy their favorite snack.

A company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the press release is old and that there are no plans to bring back the all-day breakfast menu.

A Twitter user’s viral tweet of an old press release made people think that the all-day breakfast was returning. Twitter/@bereniceruizzz

In October 2015, the fast-food chain started offering its all-day breakfast menu. Steve Easterbrook, who was the company’s CEO at the time, correctly predicted that the new marketing strategy would boost sales figures.

McDonald’s stopped its all-day breakfast menu shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The company said that it was stopping its all-day breakfast menu in order to “simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew.”

In the fourth quarter of 2015, sales surged by 5.7%.

McDonald’s stopped offering customers its all-day breakfast menu two years ago. Getty Images

But the franchisees who operate McDonald’s locations nationwide hated the all-day breakfast gimmick because they said it slowed down service.

Since breakfast items are generally cheaper than the rest of the menu, operators said that the breakfast option led to less revenue.

McDonald’s stock price was up by 0.4% as of 11 a.m. Eastern time on Friday.