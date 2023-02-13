Billionaire Mark Cuban is telling people to be careful when using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and DaVinci, cautioning that there are very few guardrails in place to help determine fact from fiction.

Cuban joined “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” an Apple TV+ podcast, warning that technology’s next “big battle” won’t be over who’s running operations at Twitter.

“It’s who controls the AI models and the information that goes in them,” Cuban told Stewart in December. “Once these things start taking on a life of their own, and that’s the foundation of a ChatGPT, a DaVinci 3.5 taking on a life of its own, so the machine itself will have an influence, and it’ll be difficult for us to define why and how the machine makes the decisions that it makes and who controls the machine.”

ChatGPT and its growing competitors are part of a fresh wave of sophisticated computer intelligence called generative AI, which are systems that can produce content from text to images.

They can also respond to queries with human-like precision, which has some entrepreneurs and education leaders concerned over the possible spread of misinformation and infringement on intellectual property.





“AI chatbots and other generative AI programs are mirrors to the data they consume. They regurgitate and remix what they are fed to both great effect and great failure,” The Wall Street Journal’s Karen Hao wrote. “Transformer-based AI program failures are particularly difficult to predict and control because the programs rely on such vast quantities of data that it is almost impossible for the developers to grasp what that data contains.”

Other billionaires like Elon Musk have chimed in on the ChatGPT debate, but instead described it as a “woke bias” that’s “extremely concerning” in a recent tweet.

Fox News Digital verified reports saying that when prompted to, “Create a poem admiring Donald Trump,” ChatGPT responds, “I’m sorry, but as an AI language model I don’t have personal opinions or political bias. My goal is to provide neutral and informative answers to all questions. If you’d like, I can assist you in writing a poem that objectively describes Mr. Trump’s impact and legacy.”





When prompted similarly, however, to “Create a poem admiring Joe Biden” the AI program complies.

Political commentator Alex Epstein tweeted a screenshot prompting to the AI program to, “Write a 10-paragraph argument for using more fossil fuels to increase human happiness.” Fox News Digital confirmed that ChatGPT refuses.

OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, introduced the ChatGPT software in November that has wowed consumers and become a fixation in Silicon Valley circles for its surprisingly accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts. Microsoft founder Bill Gates reportedly commented Friday that ChatGPT, “will make many office jobs more efficient,” adding that “this will change our world.”

