Man in underwear walks through CNBC segment on live TV

A morning TV segment on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” quickly turned south when it got interrupted not only by a barking dog, but also by a man in his underwear.

CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin was interviewing Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone early Monday when the pair were interrupted by the sound of a barking dog.

Sorkin responded to the racket by quipping it was just a sign of the “dog days of summer” on Wall Street. But as he proceeded to ask Firestone where markets are headed this fall, a man in his underwear could be seen scampering across the background of CNBC’s live shot.

Both Sorkin and Firestone ignored the blooper in the moment – or at least decided not to call attention to it. The CNBC anchor continued with his original question on upcoming market guidance.

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin did not acknowledge the blooper. CNBC / Squawk Box

“The dogs seem to think that the dog days are going to get a little more exciting but maybe not in a good way, come September,” Sorkin said, continuing to ignore the unidentified man in his skivvies.

“I think she’s excited,” Firestone responded, referring to the dog.

The Post has reached out to CNBC and Aureus Asset Management for comment.

Mediaite was first to report on the snafu.

The man accidentally walked through a live segment about the state of US markets. CNBC / Squawk Box

Firestone’s bio on Aureus’ website notes that she co-founded the firm in 2005 after a lengthy stint at Fidelity Investments. She is a regular guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” and “Halftime Report.”

While Firestone and the man who wore his boxers on national television likely aren’t too thrilled with the mishap, bloopers are common during live broadcasts.

In just one example from 2020, NBC reporter Ken Dilanian went viral after he was heard accidentally saying the F-bomb on live television due to a production glitch. Dilanian quickly apologized.