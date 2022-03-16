Lyft to add 55 cents as surcharge due to rising gas prices

Lyft said Wednesday riders in the US, except for those in New York City and Nevada, would have to pay an extra 55 cents for their commute as the ride-hailing company looks to cushion the impact of high gas prices on drivers.

Companies hiring gig workers have started imposing these surcharges as drivers on social media protest about high gas prices due to Western sanctions on Russia, a major oil producer.

The fuel surcharge policy kicks in starting next week and will stay in place for at least 60 days, Lyft said, adding that the money will go directly to drivers.

According to the Associated Press, the surcharge is not applicable in New York City due to a recent 5.3% increase in the minimum earnings standard for drivers there. The company is also working to have the surcharge implemented in Nevada, but said the state’s regulatory requirements prevent an immediate rollout there, the AP reported.

Lyft’s move mirrors that of rival Uber, which said its customers would have to pay a surcharge of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each trip.

On Tuesday, food-delivery company DoorDash had said its US delivery partners would be eligible for a 10% cashback on gas purchases beginning Thursday.