Luxury fitness club TMPL moving in at 200 Madison Avenue

Even in a year of sluggish large-scale leasing activity, landlords are pressing ahead with meaningful capital upgrades to their properties and new non-office tenants to fill the post-pandemic era’s needs.

At George Comfort & Sons’ 200 Madison Ave. between East 35th and 36th Streets, the next arrival will be a new flagship home for TMPL.

The fitness mecca “dedicated to the rituals that elevate your entire well-being,” it boasts, will set up in 26,000 square feet on the ground floor and in the basement, its sixth location in Manhattan.

The ground-floor asking rent was $100 per square foot.

Comfort, which is partners at the address with Jamestown and Loeb Partners, has managed the stately, 750,000 square-foot, 1925-vintage tower for more than 50 years. It’s working with architectural/design firm Vocon on a $20 million repositioning that also includes a redesigned entrance, a brightened Madison Avenue lobby and an 11,000 square-foot, 10th-floor amenities center.

The new lobby will take some cues from the building’s second, north-south lobby which runs between 35th and 36th streets — not that it can be replicated.

The magnificent, neo-Renaissance-style space with polished marble walls, terrazzo floors and gilded plaster ceilings was designated as a rare interior landmark by the Landmarks Preservation Commission in 2021.

The tower is 92% leased to tenants including Havas Health, Spectorgroup, Greater N.Y. Mutual Insurance and philanthropic agency Surdna Foundation. Office asking rents are in the low-mid $70s per square foot.

George Comfort CEO Peter S. Duncan commented, “We are pleased that our street-level renovations have succeeded in drawing an exciting fitness brand like TMPL to 200 Madison.”

The landlord was repped in-house by Duncan, Matt Coudert and Andrew Conrad. TMPL was repped by Cushman & Wakefield’s Neil Seth, Kenji Ota, Kathryn Cruz and Jennifer Konefsky.