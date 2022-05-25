Lucid Motors recalling 1,100 Air cars over display issue

Lucid Motors said Wednesday it is recalling 1,100 2022 Air vehicles because display screens may fail to work due to a wiring harness possibly not being secured properly.

Lucid said it was not aware of any failures due to the condition. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a disabled screen would not show critical information, such as the speedometer, gear selection indicators, and warning lights. Dealers will inspect and secure the wiring harness.

The California-based automaker plans to mail notification letters June 20.