Kim Kardashian named Beyond Meat’s ‘chief taste consultant’

Kim Kardashian is adding another role to her resume, inking an endorsement deal with Beyond Meat to promote the plant-based protein firm’s products.

Kardashian, 41, will hold the honorary title of “Chief Taste Consultant.” She will star in a new advertising campaign for the alternative meat firm.

The reality television star will also share details about her preferred Beyond Meat items in a company-released newsletter that will also include personalized recipes and offers, the company said in an announcement.

“I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible, but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet,” Kardashian said in a statement on the partnership.

“It’s empowering to know that the small changes I’m making for my family, like incorporating more Beyond Meat into our meals, can add up to make a big impact,” Kardashian added.

The announcement provided an initial bump to Beyond Meat’s shares in trading Tuesday, but the stock turned 8% lower by late morning during a broader market selloff.

Beyond Meat did not disclose the financial terms of its deal with Kardashian. Company representatives did not immediately return a request for further comment.

Kardashian’s massive social media presence, which includes more than 300 million followers on Instagram alone, provides a boost to Beyond Meat’s effort to distinguish itself from rivals in the increasingly competitive alternative meat sector.

Beyond Meat shares are down 80% over the last 12 months. Getty Images

Beyond Meat is betting that Kardashian’s star power will help the company reverse a lengthy losing streak. Its shares have plunged more than 80% over the last 12 months and were trading near their 52-week low as of this week.

Earlier this year, The Post reported that Beyond Meat ranked as one of the most-shorted stocks on Wall Street, with short positions accounting for 37% of the company’s freely traded shares at the time.

The company’s business has struggled with COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions, including shipping delays and a labor shortage.

For Kardashian, the Beyond Meat deal is another addition to a burgeoning business empire. Her estimated fortune hovered at $1.8 billion as of Tuesday, according to Forbes’ calculations.

Kardashian is the largest individual shareholder and cofounder of the popular shapewear brand, Skims, which achieved a $3.2 billion valuation after closing a recent fundraising round.

In 2020, Kardashian sold a minority stake in her cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, to Coty for $200 million.