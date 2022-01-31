Kia recalls more than 400,000 vehicles over airbag problem

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles due to an issue that may prevent its airbags from inflating during a crash.

“The Air Bag Control Unit (ACU) cover may contact a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit,” a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website on Jan. 25 reads. “Circuit damage may result in deactivated airbags that will not deploy in a crash.”

Kia has received 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims related to the issue. However, no fatalities, injuries, crashes or fires have been reported. The issue first surfaced in Korea last July.

Kia said dealers will inspect the airbag control unit and either update its software or replace it free of charge. The car company will also reimburse owners of the impacted vehicles for any repair expenses already incurred.

Owners of impacted vehicles will be notified by mail starting March 21 and can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542.