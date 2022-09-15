Keith Olbermann slams CNN's Chris Licht over morning shakeup: 'S--tstorm is here'

Ex-MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann labeled former colleague Chris Licht a “TV fascist” after the new CNN boss announced an overhaul of the struggling network.

Olbermann lashed out at Licht shortly after CNN revealed that left-leaning anchor Don Lemon would shift from primetime to co-host a revamped morning show alongside network veterans Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

“Chris Licht (who, when we worked together at msnbc, I believed used to eat paste) has now surrounded Don Lemon with an ex-Daily Caller ‘journalist’ and somebody who last month demanded an apology from Biden to Republicans,” Olbermann tweeted. “The @CNN S–tstorm is here.”

Collins worked at the conservative news site the Daily Caller prior to joining CNN in 2017. While Olbermann did not name Harlow, he referenced a recent CNN segment in which she asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Biden would apologize after accusing the GOP of embracing “semi-fascism.”

Lemon, Collins and Harlow will replace anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman, the current hosts of CNN’s morning show “New Day.” Licht had indicated for months that CNN was planning an overhaul of its morning programming block, which has struggled to draw viewers.

Olbermann, an avowed liberal, took aim at Licht and other executives at CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery for trying to shift the network toward straight news coverage rather than left-leaning commentary.

“(And @brikeilarcnn’s cut-and-pasted complaint about Biden’s marines, and doubling and tripling down on this pathetic and hypocritical conservative talking point, did not save her. You can never be sufficiently doctrinaire for TV Fascists like Licht and John Malone),” he added.

Keilar had recently criticized Biden for delivering a speech with uniformed Marines in the backdrop as he slammed Republican lawmakers.

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical,” Keilar tweeted. “Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it.”

Olbermann anchored an evening show on MSNBC from 2003 to 2011. Licht rose to become executive producer of “Morning Joe” after joining the network in 2005. He left to join CBS in 2011.

The Post has reached out to CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery for comment on Olbermann’s remarks.

The shakeup in CNN’s morning lineup came just weeks after the network canned left-leaning anchor Brian Stelter.

Some critics suggested that John Malone, the billionaire media mogul and influential Warner Bros. Discovery board member, was the driving force behind CNN’s overhaul.

Malone denied any involvement in Stelter’s firing, though he admitted he wants CNN to become “more centrist.”