Kara Swisher leaving New York Times for Vox Media

Tech writer and commentator Kara Swisher is bolting the New York Times for a new role with Vox Media, according to reports that the prominent columnist later confirmed on Tuesday.

“I’m 60 years old this year, I’ve made a lot of stuff for a lot of people,” Swisher told Bloomberg, which first reported her exit. “I want to do what I want to do. I want to make whatever I want to make, and I think that’s a great thing.”

Swisher is slated to host an interview-centric podcast series beginning this fall that’s described as a companion production to “Pivot,” a podcast focused on tech, business and politics that she co-hosts with New York University professor Scott Galloway.

Both shows are affiliated with the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Vox Media said the new podcast “will help listeners make sense of the moment through spirited, agenda setting conversations with leaders in business and tech, as well as other industries.”

Swisher had been a contributor for The Times since 2018. She is also giving up her role as host of the podcast “Sway.”

Kara Swisher is launching a new podcast with Vox Media. Getty Images for The Webby Award

The New York Times confirmed Swisher’s exit, adding that her last newsletter would publish on June 30 and the last episode of her “Sway” podcast would be released in late July.

Swisher co-founded the technology news site Recode and later sold the outlet to Vox Media in 2015. After joining The Times, she continued to host the “Pivot” podcast.