Kanye’s Yeezy wear pulled off shelves by T.J. Maxx, Marshalls

Discount retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshalls joined the growing list of companies to cut ties with Kanye West in the wake of the rapper’s antisemitic rants.

TJX, which owns the popular chains, said Wednesday its stores will no longer longer carry the rapper’s Yeezy-brand apparel.

“At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind,” the company said in a statement. “We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.”

The move comes on the heels of similar statements from Foot Locker, The RealReal, The Gap, Balenciaga and other businesses that are taking a stand on West’s hateful speech about Jewish people.

TJX will no longer sell Yeezy apparel, the company said Wednesday. Getty Images

The backlash against West, who legally changed his name to Ye, hit a crescendo on Tuesday when Adidas ended its 10-year, $1.5 billion partnership with West.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.

It’s not clear where all the Yeezy merchandise that is being yanked from stores shelves will wind up.

Kanye West has spewed antisemitic statements in recent weeks. MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Foot Locker is storing boxes of the sneakers in its store back rooms, the company said in a memo to store employees “until further notice.”

A private sale by auction house, Christies, of a rare Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype that West wore to the 2008 Grammy Awards is also being scrapped, according to a CNN report.