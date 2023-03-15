Kaitlan Collins dumps Don Lemon’s agent amid ‘CNN This Morning’ upheaval

“CNN This Morning” host Kaitlan Collins dumped the agent she shared with her controversial co-host Don Lemon amid ongoing turmoil at the cable news network, The Post has learned.

Collins had been represented by United Talent Agency superagent Jay Sures, but in recent months their relationship soured as tensions grew between the 30-year-old anchor and the 57-year-old Lemon, Sures’ star client.

“Jay was effectively not repping her,” a source with knowledge said, pointing to a pivotal period after Lemon screamed at Collins off-camera for interrupting him during a Dec. 8 broadcast.

Although it is unclear when Collins severed her relationship with Sures, sources said she just recently jumped ship to Ari Emanuel’s agency, William Morris Endeavor.

Collins declined to comment.

On Wednesday, Sures confirmed the two parted ways.

“We wish her well with her future endeavors,” Sures told The Post.

Lemon has been in the middle of one controversy after another. Most notably, he caused a national uproar — and angered his colleagues and viewers — when he said last month that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “not in her prime.”





Kaitlan Collins has left UTA’s Jay Sures for rival agency, WME. AFP via Getty Images

He was made to apologize and undergo unspecified training, but the last-placed show continues to flail. “CNN This Morning” reeled in 360,000 average total viewers and 73,000 viewers in the all-important 25-to-54-year-old demographic in February.

By comparison, Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 170,000 average demo viewers for the month.

MNSBC’s “Morning Joe” nabbed 895,000 total viewers and 107,000 demo viewers.





CNN’s morning show has been falling in the ratings amid attention-grabbing missteps by Don Lemon. CNN

On Monday, the morning show got a shakeup, replacing executive producer Eric Hall with longtime CNN producer Lauren Mensch and Chris Russell, who recently was the executive producer for NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Hall was abruptly reassigned in late January from his “CNN This Morning” gig and moved to a new role at the 11 p.m. hour of “CNN Tonight” amid the Lemon-induced flare-ups and low ratings.