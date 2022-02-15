Justin Bieber’s Timbits donuts upping Tim Horton’s bottom line

Justin Bieber’s Timbits donuts are fatting Tim Horton’s bottom line.

Since the Nov. 29 launch of three Timbiebs Timbits – bite-size donuts in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate and Birthday Cake Waffle flavors – the Canadian coffee chain is having a moment.

Owned by Restaurant Brands International, which also operates Burger King and Popeyes, Tim Horton’s is experiencing “notable growth” RBI chief executive Jose Cil said in a statement on Tuesday.

Comparable sales at Tim Hortons rose 10.3% in the fourth quarter compared to an 11% decline a year earlier, RBI said

What’s more, RBI’s 14% spike in total revenues to $1.5 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was boosted by an increase in sales at Tim Horton’s – which had been lagging during the pandemic as more consumers worked from home – Burger King and Popeyes, Cil said.

The Ontario born singer put his star power behind the chain in what he said was a “dream of mine” because “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart,” he said last year of the 57 year-old chain.

The collaboration also includes merchandise, a $30 beanie cap, a $30 fannie pack and a $30 tote bag, for a limited time.

The collaboration has boosted sales at the coffee chain significantly. Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Bieber says it was a “dream” to partner with Tim Hortons since he grew up going to the coffee chain. Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Tim Horton’s had been struggling because customers had stopped picking up their breakfast on the go during the pandemic. NurPhoto via Getty Images

“What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together,” the chain’s chief marketing officer, Hope Bagozzi, said in a statement last year.