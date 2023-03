JPMorgan must hand over Jamie Dimon’s records in Jeffrey Epstein suit

A US judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the US Virgin Islands for the territory’s lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. Rakoff did not explain his reasoning in his one-sentence order.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

The US Virgin Islands is seeking damages from JPMorgan for allegedly aiding in Epstein’s sex trafficking by keeping him as a client, and missing red flags about his misconduct on Little St. James, a private island he owned.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013. He killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.





The US Virgin Islands has called CEO Jamie Dimon “a likely source of relevant and unique information.” REUTERS

The US Virgin Islands has called Dimon “a likely source of relevant and unique information” about why JPMorgan kept Epstein on, and discussions on Epstein’s referrals of prominent and wealthy potential clients.

JPMorgan countered by accusing the US Virgin Islands of going on a “fishing expedition” after having obtained a “massive trove” of information in litigation in which the territory recovered more than $105 million from Epstein’s estate.

Lawyers for the US Virgin Islands did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





Jeffrey Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013. AP

Rakoff scheduled a March 16 conference in the case.

JPMorgan also faces a proposed class action over its ties to Epstein by Jane Doe 1, a former ballet dancer who said Epstein abused and trafficked her from 2006 to 2013.

On Wednesday, the bank filed two lawsuits accusing former private banking chief Jes Staley of “intentional and outrageous conduct” in concealing information about Epstein, with whom he had been friends.

JPMorgan wants Staley to reimburse it for damages it might incur in the other lawsuits, and return eight years of compensation.