John Oliver shreds OJ Simpson for commenting on Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Comedian John Oliver mercilessly jabbed acquitted double-murder suspect OJ Simpson for chiming in on the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Simpson shared a video last week before the jury handed down its verdict in which the disgraced NFL star suggested there could be “reasonable doubt” to acquit Murdaugh.

“Of all the ill-advised pieces of commentary concerning this blockbuster trial, perhaps no one was less welcome than this,” Oliver said Sunday before airing a clip from Simpson’s video.

“A whole lot of people asking me what I think about this Alex Murdaugh trial. I don’t know why they think I’m an expert,” Simpson said in the video.

“Oh, I do. I do, OJ,” Oliver retorted. “Because there are exactly two things that you have expertise on in this life: football and murdering wives. No one’s asking you for your take on Alex Murdaugh’s rushing average so I’m guessing it’s the second one there.”





John Oliver kicked off his HBO show by slamming Simpson’s remarks. HBO)





OJ Simpson raised eyebrows by posting a video about the Murdaugh trial. HBO)

Simpson, 75, infamously stood trial in 1995 in the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. He was acquitted on the criminal charges, but was later found liable for the deaths in a separate civil suit filed by the victims’ families.

“I am not qualified to really say if the guy did it or you didn’t do it,” Simpson said.

“But from what I’ve seen, do I think it’s more likely that he did it? Yes. But more likely equals reasonable doubt,” he added.





Alex Murdaugh was convicted for the murder of his wife and son. AP

Murdaugh was convicted Thursday for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. He was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms.

Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to cover up a series of financial crimes that were about to be revealed.

Simpson faced widespread criticism and mockery for posting the video, which was retweeted more than 7,000 times and “liked” nearly 13,000 times.