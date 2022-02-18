Joe Rogan’s podcast vanishes briefly from Spotify

Joe Rogan’s podcast abruptly vanished from Spotify on Friday, but it soon reappeared within minutes.

“Couldn’t find that podcast,” read a message on the Joe Rogan Experience’s Spotify page shortly after 12 p.m. “Search for something else?”

The brief disappearance raised eyebrows as it came as Joe Rogan has taken flak for hosting guests with sometimes-controversial opinions on vaccines and political issues, but a Spotify spokesperson said it was simply a technical malfunction.

“It’s a technical issue affecting a number of our shows and should be resolved soon,” the spokesperson told The Post.

The podcast appeared to be inaccessible for about 20 minutes.

Neil Young recently pulled his music off of Spotify in protest of Rogan.

Spotify paid Joe Rogan at least $200 million to exclusively host his podcast, according to the New York Times.