Joe Rogan says Brian Stelter ‘basically a prostitute’ for hosting Davos panel

Joe Rogan shredded fired CNN anchor Brian Stelter, labeling him “a prostitute” for hosting a panel on disinformation at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.

Stelter, who was fired last year from his longtime gig as host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” surfaced in the Swiss ski town where the world’s elite gather every year.

He hosted a panel — titled “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation” — whose participants included New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass).

“He’s with evil lizard people that are trying to control the world. That’s his bosses,” Rogan raged during Monday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which featured a guest appearance by “Twitter Files” journalist Matt Taibbi.

“They want everybody to eat bugs and you will own nothing and be happy. This is the f–king people he’s working for now, because he’s basically a prostitute,” Rogan added.





Brian Stelter hosted a panel at the Davos summit. weforum.org





Joe Rogan has repeatedly criticized Brian Stelter in the past. YouTube/PowerfulJRE

Taibbi quipped that Stelter looked “very comfortable” on the Davos panel.

“He looked as happy as maybe he’s ever been,” Taibbi said.

“He’s probably very excited just to be working again in any way, shape or form,” Rogan replied. “You know, and he’s not a guy that really supposed to be in front of a camera, right? He’s supposed to be a journalist, but he’s not even good at that. So what he’s doing now is holding water for the evil leaders of the world who want to institute hate speech policies nationwide and, you know, centralized digital currency.”





Joe Rogan slammed Stelter during a conversation with journalist Matt Taibbi. YouTube/PowerfulJRE

Taibbi and Rogan criticized Stelter for failing to push back when Jourová said the US will “soon” have laws governing “illegal hate speech.” Rogan said Stelter should have questioned how the panelists defined the term.

The Post reached out to Stelter for comment on Rogan’s remarks.

Rogan repeatedly criticized Stelter during his run at CNN. The podcast host referred to Stelter as “so strange” last April while blasting the left-leaning network over the failure of its streaming service CNN+, which was shuttered just one month after launch.





Brian Stelter was fired by CNN last year. weforum.org

Stelter, who became known for his combative stance toward conservative viewpoints and Republican lawmakers, was “taken off guard” by his firing, a source told The Post last August.

Stelter has kept a low profile since his dismissal from CNN. Aside from his Davos gig, Stelter secured a fellowship at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, joining the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

A description of the fellowship said Stelter would handle some hosting duties “about threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media.”

Mediaite earlier reported on Rogan’s comments.