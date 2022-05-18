Jeff Bezos says he’s been ‘working hard on my ass’

Jeff Bezos is getting cheeky about his gym routine.

Amazon’s billionaire founder joked that he’s been “working hard on my ass” in response to a crude tweet on Wednesday from a user who asked to be invited to hang out with him and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, on his super yacht.

The racy quip from the iron-pumping tech tycoon appears to be part of Bezos’ effort to mimic Elon Musk’s edgy and increasingly transgressive use of the social network. Bezos has used the site more frequently in recent weeks, sparring with the Biden administration over corporate taxes and questioning Elon Musk’s ties to China.

Bezos’ bizarre series of posts began Wednesday afternoon after a creator of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin posted on Twitter about how Democrats and Republicans should not “act like an a–hole to moderates.”

Bezos responded: “Seen you refer to yourself as a sh*tposter but maybe you’re mostly just a wiseposter.”

Then, a Twitter account called @dao2wei responded to the jacked and bald Amazon founder with a crude reference to Bezos’ girlfriend.

“Can you invite Billy and I onto your yacht with Lauren,” wrote @dao2wei, which has just 21 followers. “I’m trying to see that fine piece of ass in person.”

“Thank you. I’ve been working hard on my ass,” replied Bezos, who’s worth an estimated $130 billion and owns the Washington Post.

Amazon’s public relations team personally manages Bezos’ Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Information reported last year, although it’s unclear whether an Amazon flack recommended Bezos post about his buttocks.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Bezos raised eyebrows when he teased actor Leonardo DiCaprio after video surfaced of Sanchez giving the “Titanic” actor a star-struck look at a gala.

“Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…,” Bezos wrote , alongside an image of himself leaning over a sign that reads, “DANGER! STEEP CLIFF FATAL DROP.”