Jeff Bezos complained Blue Origin spacesuit didn’t fit his crotch: report

Jeff Bezos’ first-ever Blue Origin space spaceflight reportedly hit an uncomfortable snag last year – with the billionaire complaining before liftoff that his spacesuit didn’t fit properly around his crotch.

Bezos was one of four passengers who safely blasted off into orbit on Blue Origin’s first-ever commercial flight last July – famously pairing a cowboy hat with his spacesuit during his post-landing press conference.

The questionable fashion choice caused a social media uproar – and apparently a good deal of stress for Bezos himself. The Amazon founder became “volubly upset” while trying on the blue jumpsuit during a preflight photo shoot because the outfit “fit poorly around the crotch,” a witness told Bloomberg.

Bezos purportedly flew his personal tailor to Texas to alter the spacesuit before the Blue Origin launch, leaving the public none the wiser about his wardrobe malfunction – at least for a while.

Bezos, who has a personal net worth of more than $170 billion, faced a ton of public scrutiny — and mockery – over the space flight. Some social media users joked about the phallic shape of the “New Shepard” Blue Origin that carried passengers into orbit.

Jeff Bezos was one of four passengers on Blue Origin’s first-ever commercial flight last year. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The spacesuit was also on full display last October when Bezos accidentally interrupted actor William Shatner’s emotional speech commemorating his own trip on a Blue Origin rocket by popping a bottle of champagne.

The mogul’s personal life – particularly his high-profile relationship with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez – has become a media fixture in recent years. According to Bloomberg’s report, Bezos purportedly gave Sanchez a letter just before takeoff in what was described as a “grand romantic gesture” while other crew members awkwardly lingered nearby.

Bezos and Sanchez are known for their frequent public appearances together – showing up at Super Bowl parties and hanging out with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jeff Bezos also drew some mockery for wearing a cowboy hat following the spaceflight. Getty Images/Joe Raedle

And Bezos’ space hobby isn’t the only one to raise eyebrows in recent months. Earlier this year, Bezos prompted an uproar after reports surfaced that a historic Dutch bridge would have to be dismantled to accommodate his $500 million superyacht.

When Bezos returned to Earth, he told reporters that he planned to stay focused on Blue Origin and his philanthropic efforts in the years to come after exiting as Amazon’s CEO last year.

But one former Amazon executive told Bloomberg that Bezos’ awareness that his antics were drawing mockery likely contributed to this decision to step down.

“He does have a level of self-awareness,” former Amazon communications executive Craig Berman said. “I think that may be what may have ultimately contributed to him stepping away from the CEO role.”