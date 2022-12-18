Italian fashion retailer LuisaViaRoma snags first US location in Noho

High-end European fashion retailers continue craving a bite of the Big Apple action — but more in downtown neighborhoods than uptown.

In the latest large-store news, Italy’s LuisaViaRoma signed a lease for nearly 13,000 square feet at 1 Bond Street in red-hot Noho. It will be the brand’s first US location.

The flagship emporium will have 7,855 square feet at sidewalk level and 5,000 square feet on the lower level. The asking rent was $250 per square foot. The building is across the street from fashion-plate Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite private club, Zero Bond.

The Noho store will replace Blick Art Materials, which moved to another location nearby last summer. Google Maps

LuisaViaRoma, headquartered in Florence, offers fashion apparel for men and women. The Noho store will replace Blick Art Materials, which moved to another location nearby last summer.

The landlord was repped by a team of MONA brokers led by company founder Brandon Singer and including Michael Cody, Max Kreinces and Suzanne Berstock. DH Advisors’ Dan Harroch repped the tenant.

Singer said, “NoHo has completely transformed over the past few years. LuisaViaRoma knew that Bond Street was where they had to be.”

MONA recently represented landlord Rockfeld Group in Gucci’s new store at 45 Ninth Ave. in the Meatpacking District.